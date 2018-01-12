Encore Theatre to hold open auditions

Auditions will be held Jan. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

The auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Resume and headshots will be helpful and appreciated, but not required. Leading rolls will be available for two women and five men. Multiple supporting rolls may be double cast.

Performance dates will be Feb. 2-4.

“Sorry, Wrong Number” was originally a half-hour radio script aired on the Suspense radio program May 25, 1943. The play was reprised seven times. In 1946, the play was made into a television play on a local New York station.

In 1948, Lucille Fletcher adapted a film from her radio play, and in 1950, LUX Radio Theatre broadcast an adaptation of the film. A second live teleplay was broadcast in 1954, and a further television version was produced in 1989.

The version was adapted as a radio suspense drama produced as a live-stage reading with Encore Theatre Co. Breedwell, who also serves as the executive director for the ETC Radio production, along with director Debbie Smith, completed the transcript and adaptation.

Leona Stevenson is the spoiled bedridden daughter of a millionaire. The telephone is her sole connection with the outside world.

One day, while listening to what seems to be a crossed phone connection, she eavesdrops on two men planning a woman’s murder. Leona calls the phone company and police, only to be ignored. Adding to Leona’s dilemma is the fact that her husband, Henry, is missing.

After a number of phone calls, the terrorized Leona begins to piece together the mystery. Her uneducated husband, who works for her wealthy father, turns out to be not all he seems. She finally realizes she is the intended victim.

Now in its 12th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.