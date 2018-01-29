Encore Theatre Co. to feature ‘Sorry Wrong Number’ radio show

The intense, noir drama continues the success Encore has seen in its previous seasons of LUX radio series. Audiences will enjoy a staged reading of the 1948 LUX radio show with live sound effects and multiple characters being voiced by a single actor. The audience will be part of the play as the live audience in the radio studio. Actors will focus on vocal character development and body language to communicate with minimal set, props and costuming.

“Today we carry phones in our pockets as tiny computers, but in 1948, landlines could be crossed by live operator, and you could accidentally hear another conversation, “ said Breedwell. “What would you do if you overheard a murder being planned and was helpless to stop it?”

Directed by Debbie Smith and produced by Mary Gingold, the drama will be presented for only three shows, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $10 at the door. Reservations may be made by calling the Encore Theatre box office at 615-589-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet is a nonprofit organization that provides quality entertainment in Wilson County since 2006.