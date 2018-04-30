Centerstage to present ‘On Golden Pond’

“On Golden Pond” tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer and one special summer the couple has at their vacation home on Golden Pond when their daughter, Chelsea, her new fiancée and his son visits.

The production will take the stage Friday through Sunday and May 11-13. Show times will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Most people are familiar with the version with Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn from the ’80s that won an Oscar,” said Centerstage co-founder Mitchell Vantrease. “This cast is kind of the ‘Avengers’ cast – the best of the best who have been on stage with Centerstage.”

The production will star Larry Rhodes and Tressa Bush as Norman and Ethel, as well as Keri Lawrenson Lambert and Adrian Hambrick as Chelsea and Bill Ray, respectively.

Kyle Pulley will portray Billy Ray’s son, Billy Jr., and Brad Vermuelen and Kay Thompson will play Charlie and the telephone operator, respectively.

Vantrease said the production will touch on the importance of family and the difficulties of aging.

“Having family is important. To me, the most important thing in my life, right after God, is family,” he said. “The play addresses a lot about being retired, dementia and other things that go along with getting older.”

The production will also honor Centerstage actor Thomas Tapley, who played several roles throughout the group’s short history. Tapley was set to portray Boy Willie in “The Piano Lesson” before his death earlier this year.

Tapley starred in several Centerstage productions, including “Fences,” “The Odd Couple,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and most recently as Martin Luther King Jr. in the play, “The Meeting.”

Tapley also worked as assistant director for “Father of the Bride” and as a mentor to the child actors in “Charlotte’s Web.”

Vantrease said Tapley was more than just another cast member and showed extreme promise as an actor.

“Tap was the epitome of what Centerstage was all about,” Vantrease said. “He came to us with no experience but was really talented.”

Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square.