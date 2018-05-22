Encore Theatre to present ‘Doublewide Texas’

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage June 1-2 and June 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees June 3 and June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time.

The inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas – four doublewides and a shed – are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The audience will meet Joveeta Crumpler, her alcohol-loving feisty mother, Caprice, and her good-ol’-boy brother, Baby Crumpler. Georgia Dean is struggling to keep her diner and finances afloat; Big Ethel Satterwhite’s clients at Stairway To Heaven Retirement Village are making her crazy, and her mule-headed husband, O.C., shows far more affection for his BarcaLounger than he does for Big Ethel. Haywood Sloggett loathes their “trailer-trash” ways. But these friends, enemies and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they – and their way of life –have a snowball’s chance to survive getting swallowed up by “the big guys.”

Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

Now in its 12th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a non-profit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.