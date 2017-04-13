logo

Lebanon High track

Records broken at county championships

Staff Reports • Apr 13, 2017 at 4:14 PM

Four Wilson Central school records were set and seven Lebanon marks set or tied during the Wilson County Championships held Monday and Tuesday at LHS Danny Watkins Stadium.

Lebanon’s Zyrina Neuble set new marks in the 100 meters and joined Ashley Grimes, Alyssia Francis and Akiriona Steverson in the 4-by-200 relay. Steverson also set a new record in the 200 meters.

On the boys’ side, D’Andre Harris and Damion Jones both broke the 100-meter mark with Harris ultimately writing his name at the top of the list by three seconds. Harris also set a new mark in the 200. Ethan Njezic notched a record in the 800 and David Covile in the high jump.

In Wilson Central’s record book, Morgan Bailey set the triple jump mark with an 18-10.

Luke Josleyn finished second in the boy’s triple jump but set a school record with 39-6.5.

Baylor Franklin won the boys’ 800 meter in a school-record 1:56.35, which is second in the state across all divisions.

The boy’s 4-by-200 relay team of Garrett Todd, DeMarius McBroom, Dayne Caveness and Kenard Laribo finished third in a school-record 1:34.65.

A look at Central’s top finishers for the meet:

GIRLS

Long jump—2. Jaycie Hitt, 14-9; 3. Morgan Bailey, 14-8

Triple jump—Bailey, 18-10

Shot put—3. Zoe Vlk, 32-8

Discus—2. Vlk, 87-11

3,200—3. Olivia Fanning, 14:42.1

100 hurdles—3. Bailey, :18.03

300 hurdles—3. Maraime Inman, :51.63

BOYS

High jump—3. Kenan Ward, 6-0

Long jump—1. Ward, 20-5

Triple jump—2. Luke Josleyn, 39-6.5

Shot put—1. Kolin Miller, 43-2

Discus—1. Miller, 131-8

400—1. Kenard Laribo, :51.07

800—1. Baylor Franklin, 1:56.35

1,600—1. Joel Barlow, 4:29.77

3,200—1. Barlow, 9:56.18

300 hurdles—3. Gabe Jarman, :45.43

4-by-200—3. Wilson Central (Garrett Todd, DeMarius McBroom, Dayne Caveness and Laribo), 1:34.65.

4-by-400—1. Wilson Central (Laribo, Josleyn, Franklin and John Elrod), 3:31.57

4-by-800—1. Wilson Central (Matt Hager, Nathan Peterson, Elrod and Franklin), 8:47.33

Both schools and Mt. Juliet will compete in the district championships at Hendersonville next week.

