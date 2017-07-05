Two Wilson County track stars make sports writers’ all-state team

Mt. Juliet High School’s Cole Shea was named to the Class AAA pole vault squad, and Wilson Central’s John Elrod made the Class AAA 1,600-meter team. It was the first time either athlete was named to the All-State team.
Shea, a junior at Mt. Juliet High School, became a state champion by winning the varsity pole vault competition during the TSSAA Spring Fling at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium.
Shea’s vault of 14-6 was 6 inches better than Brentwood freshman Jeff Kinder.
“Cole Shea trains hard and was part of both the pole vault and 4-by-1 relay at state,” said Mt. Juliet High School track and field coach Alexander Bohannon at the time. “His 14-6 was his personal best at just the right time. His prior best was set at the New Balance Championship during indoor season. Greg Shea and Brandon Grass do an excellent job with Cole in only his second year of pole vaulting.”
Greg Shea, Cole Shea’s father, helped buy pole vault equipment for the school.
Senior captain Elrod finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.56 at the TSSAA Spring Fling at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Elrod also finished eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.30.
A Tennessee Scholar, Elrod will run for the Tennessee Vols next year.
Central has built a reputation, especially in the distance events, while not having a track which meets TSSAA standards, having to go to other schools for training sessions. Elrod joined three other seniors who didn’t run on a new track currently under construction around the Central football field.
Track AAA Boys
POLE VAULT
Cole Shea, Mt. Juliet
Jett Kinder, Brentwood
Garrett Lee, Brentwood
LONG JUMP
Isaiah Norman, Cordova
Jalen Tate, West Creek
Keegan Jones, Cleveland
TRIPLE JUMP
Jalen Tate, West Creek
Courtney Thomas, Memphis Central
Dahndray Holmes, Rossview
HIGH JUMP
Emilio Martin, Blackman
Shawn Stacy, Bearden*
Tanner Henry, Dobyns Bennett
SHOT PUT
Joshua Sobota, Bearden*
Spencer Goode, Bradley Central
Michael Redding, South Doyle
DISCUS
Joshua Sobota, Bearden*
Landon Harrell, Heritage
Isaiah Martin, West Creek
110-METER HURDLES
Benjedi Casseus, Cleveland
Kyle Costner, Brentwood
Zeke Westfield, Walker Valley
300-METER HURDLES
Courtney Thomas, Memphis Central
Damon Hodge, Hillsboro
Josh Owten, Memphis Central
100 METERS
Michael Scruggs, Riverdale
Donovan Whitmore, Siegel
Rashad Haynes, Memphis Central*
200 METERS
Donovan Whitmore, Siegel
Elijah Driver, Ravenwood
DeQuan Dallas, Melrose
400 METERS
Sir Newton Lee, Memphis East
Brendan Elrod, Cumberland County
Xavien Hughes, Germantown
800 METERS
Colin Jones, Germantown Houston
Keaton Jones, Germantown Houston
Kenton Bachmann, Hardin Valley
1600 METERS
Alex Crigger, Science Hill
Conner Hawkins, Cookeville
John Elrod, Wilson Central
3200 METERS
Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone*
Tutus Winders, Henry County
Silas Winders, Henry County
DECATHLON
Rashad Haynes, Memphis Central
Jett Kinder, Brentwood
Kyle Costner, Brentwood
Girls
POLE VAULT
Brittany Bishop, Anderson County
Taylor Pickett, Brentwood*
Melissa Briant, Collierville
LONG JUMP
Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central
Lauryn James, Cordova*
Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven
TRIPLE JUMP
Imani Udoumana, Oakland*
Avery Truelove, Centennial
Taylor Pickett, Brentwood
HIGH JUMP
Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett*
Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*
Riley White, Ravenwood
SHOT PUT
Katherine Coffey, Brentwood*
Krystal Starling, Ooltewah
Symphony Buxton, Hardin Valley
DISCUS
Katherine Coffey, Brentwood
Atlantis Warren, Germantown
Hannah Johnson, Independence*
100-METER HURDLES
Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*
Imani Udoumana, Oakland
Jessica Green, Collierville
300-METER HURDLES
Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven
Kendall Long, White Station
Taylor Pickett, Brentwood
100 METERS
Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central
Kirstin Jones, Whitehaven*
Tiyanna Johnson, Cleveland
200 METERS
Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central
Kirstin Jones, Whitehaven*
Ashtin Holman, Franklin County
400 METERS
Riley White, Ravenwood*
Jessica Kelley, Ridgeway
LaNea Wallace, Germantown Houston
800 METERS
Jessica Lord, Morristown West
Riley Coggin, Brentwood
Breja Hooks, Oakland
1600 METERS
Addi Coggins, Independence
Lindsey Stallworth, Knox West
Ella Baran, Germantown Houston*
3200 METERS
Erica Fisher, Arlington
Addi Coggins, Independence
Victoria Simmons, Siegel
PENTATHLON
Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*
Taylor Pickett, Brentwood
Kelsea Buchanan, John Overton
A-AA
Boys
POLE VAULT
Garrett McQuain, Lipscomb Academy
Bobby Willingham, Christ Presbyterian Aca.*
Paul Schwarzentraub, L&N STEM
LONG JUMP
Joseph Norwood, Brainerd
Quinton Poole, Creek Wood
Kortland Martin, Humboldt
TRIPLE JUMP
Jaylen Foster, L&N STEM
Jaque Ross, Dyersburg
Deanthony Hill, Mitchell
HIGH JUMP
Ryan Charles, CPA
Timetric Hodges, Maplewood
Raishun Morris, Hillcrest
SHOT PUT
Hunter Eads, Sullivan East
Rodderick Cummings, East Nashville
Elijah Simmons, Pearl Cohn*
DISCUS
Donald Johnson, Page
Ian Williams, Alcoa*
Evan Grooms, Greeneville
110-METER HURDLES
Brevin Sims, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences
Michael McMahan, Page
Malik McAdory, Fairley
300-METER HURDLES
Rodney Castille, Liberty Tech*
Brevin Sims, Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences
Kiyontae Warren, Austin East
100 METERS
Jeremy McDowell, Maplewood*
Kedrick Wilbanks, Red Bank
Kendrick Wilbanks, Red Bank
200 METERS
Jeremy McDowell, Maplewood*
Walter Miller, Millington Central*
Nickson Pierre, Pearl Cohn
400 METERS
Nickson Pierre, Pearl Cohn
Emmanuel Bynum, Prep Academy W.E.B. DuBois
Walter Miller, Millington Central
800 METERS
Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic
Timothy Thacker, Grace Christian
Jhon-wes Walker, Covington
1600 METERS
Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic
Jake Renfree, Knox Catholic
Thomas Porter, Signal Mountain
3200 METERS
Jake Renfree, Knox Catholic*
Devin Sullivan, Knox Catholic
Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic
DECATHLON
Ryan Charles, CPA
Joachim Kennedy, Hume-Fogg
Jaque Ross, Dyersburg
Girls
POLE VAULT
Mary Leichner, Page*
Gigi Maddox, Page
Farris Parker, CPA
LONG JUMP
Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*
Mikele Vickers, Lipscomb Academy
Makayla Transou, Jackson South Side
TRIPLE JUMP
Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*
Chloe Harp, Montgomery Central
Jalena Curbeam, East Nashville
HIGH JUMP
Denia Hill-Tate, Martin Luther King
Mackenzie Harris, Middle Tennessee Christian*
Kailyn Tyler, Lipscomb Academy
SHOT PUT
Camryn Bowman, Signal Mountain*
Camryn Koroma, Elizabethton
Jasmine Roberts, Elizabethton
DISCUS
Camryn Bowman, Signal Mountain*
Camryn Koroma, Elizabethton
Jasmine Roberts, Elizabethton
100-METER HURDLES
Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*
Denia Hill-Tate, Martin Luther King
Stephanie Wisse, Unicoi County
300-METER HURDLES
Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences
Kennedi Johnson, East Nashville
Josea Smith, Craigmont
100 METERS
Mike Vickers, Lipscomb Academy
Alexis Wilson, Tyner Academy*
Blake Blakemore, Austin East
200 METERS
Alexis Patterson, East Nashville
Blake Blakemore, Austin East
Calise Hardy, Whites Creek
400 METERS
Payton Barlow, White House*
Calise Hardy, Whites Creek
Norah Ogbonnaya, Martin Luther King
800 METERS
Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*
Loral Winn, Dresden*
Heather Feuchtenberger, Elizabethton*
1600 METERS
Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*
Taylor Cuono, Central Magnet
Loran Winn, Dresden
3200 METERS
Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*
Gigi Maddox, Page*
Callie Tucker, Knoxville Catholic
PENTATHLON
Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*
Stephanie Wisse, Unicoi County
Kennedi Johnson, East Nashville
Division II
Boys
POLE VAULT
Warner Lamar, Montgomery Bell Academy
Jack Bolton, Battle Ground Academy
Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian
LONG JUMP
Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy
Thomas Ozburn, Brentwood Academy*
Tyler Jacobs, University School of Nashville
TRIPLE JUMP
Michael Archie, Brentwood Academy
Hakim McMorris, McCallie School*
Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy
HIGH JUMP
Caleb Harris, Brentwood Academy
Eric Johnson, St. Benedict at Auburndale
McClain Portis, Montgomery Bell Academy
SHOT PUT
Tim Covington, Ensworth School
Jordan McCoy, Brentwood Academy
Kobe Gibson, Memphis University School
DISCUS
Tanner Antonutti, Ensworth School
Nyle Love, Lausanne Collegiate*
Jacob Likes, Christian Brothers
110-METER HURDLES
Deantoine Boyce, Lausanne Collegiate*
Tate Pierson, Brentwood Academy
Dylan McGee, Briarcrest Christian
300-METER HURDLES
Hakim McMorris, McCallie School
Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian
Tate Pierson, Brentwood Academy
100 METERS
Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*
Nicholas Martin, Harding Academy*
Elijah Howard, Knox Webb
200 METERS
Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*
Elijah Howard, Knox Webb
Nicholas Martin, Harding Academy*
400 METERS
Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*
John Harkins, Christian Brothers
Julien Isabel, Harding Academy
800 METERS
Charlie Gilliland, Memphis University School
Graham Ragsdale, Montgomery Bell Aca.
Michael Feehan, Christian Brothers
1600 METERS
Carter Coughlin, Knox Webb
Carter Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy
Graham Ragsdale, Montgomery Bell Aca.
3200 METERS
Carter Coughlin, Knox Webb*
Jack Clunan, Father Ryan
George Payne, Brentwood Academy
DECATHLON
Hakim McMorris, McCallie School
Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian
Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy
Girls
POLE VAULT
Rachel Smith, Baylor School*
Talia Barton, University School of Nashville
Carmen Ross, Baylor School
LONG JUMP
Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*
Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia*
Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy
TRIPLE JUMP
JuToreyia Willis, Baylor School
Morgan Louderback, Brentwood Academy
Alayna Holbert, Brentwood Academy*
HIGH JUMP
Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*
Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia
Campbell Carroll, Franklin Road Academy
SHOT PUT
Antoinette Lewis, Harding Academy*
Aliyah Wells, Briarcrest Christian
Jada Dotson, Ensworth School
DISCUS
Molly Martin, Evangelical Christian
Raegan Coleman, Harpeth Hall
Victoria Caldwell, Brentwood Academy*
100-METER HURDLES
Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*
Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia*
Katlin Summarell, Battle Ground Academy
300-METER HURDLES
Katlin Summarell, Battle Ground Academy
Annie Taylor, Harpeth Hall*
Kayla Hayes, Baylor School
100 METERS
Makayla Packer, Baylor School
Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb*
Miaya Smith, St. George’s
200 METERS
Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*
Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb
Miaya Smith, St. George’s
400 METERS
Savanna Owens, Briarcrest Christian*
Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb*
JaTorria Lee, Ensworth School
800 METERS
Meghan Underwood, Briarcrest Christian
Whitney Powell, Brentwood Academy
Claire Smith, Harpeth Hall*
1600 METERS
Niamh Schumacher, The King’s Academy*
Meredith Helton, Brentwood Academy*
Niki Narayani, Knox Webb
3200 METERS
Niamh Schumacher, The King’s Academy*
Niki Narayani, Knox Webb*
Claire Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy*
PENTATHLON
Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*
Morgan Louderback, Brentwood Academy
Kelsey Kay Herring, Harpeth Hall
*-2016 TSWA All-State honoree