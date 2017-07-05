Two Wilson County track stars make sports writers’ all-state team

Mt. Juliet High School’s Cole Shea was named to the Class AAA pole vault squad, and Wilson Central’s John Elrod made the Class AAA 1,600-meter team. It was the first time either athlete was named to the All-State team.

Shea, a junior at Mt. Juliet High School, became a state champion by winning the varsity pole vault competition during the TSSAA Spring Fling at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium.

Shea’s vault of 14-6 was 6 inches better than Brentwood freshman Jeff Kinder.

“Cole Shea trains hard and was part of both the pole vault and 4-by-1 relay at state,” said Mt. Juliet High School track and field coach Alexander Bohannon at the time. “His 14-6 was his personal best at just the right time. His prior best was set at the New Balance Championship during indoor season. Greg Shea and Brandon Grass do an excellent job with Cole in only his second year of pole vaulting.”

Greg Shea, Cole Shea’s father, helped buy pole vault equipment for the school.

Senior captain Elrod finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.56 at the TSSAA Spring Fling at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Elrod also finished eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.30.

A Tennessee Scholar, Elrod will run for the Tennessee Vols next year.

Central has built a reputation, especially in the distance events, while not having a track which meets TSSAA standards, having to go to other schools for training sessions. Elrod joined three other seniors who didn’t run on a new track currently under construction around the Central football field.

Track AAA Boys

POLE VAULT

Cole Shea, Mt. Juliet

Jett Kinder, Brentwood

Garrett Lee, Brentwood

LONG JUMP

Isaiah Norman, Cordova

Jalen Tate, West Creek

Keegan Jones, Cleveland

TRIPLE JUMP

Jalen Tate, West Creek

Courtney Thomas, Memphis Central

Dahndray Holmes, Rossview

HIGH JUMP

Emilio Martin, Blackman

Shawn Stacy, Bearden*

Tanner Henry, Dobyns Bennett

SHOT PUT

Joshua Sobota, Bearden*

Spencer Goode, Bradley Central

Michael Redding, South Doyle

DISCUS

Joshua Sobota, Bearden*

Landon Harrell, Heritage

Isaiah Martin, West Creek

110-METER HURDLES

Benjedi Casseus, Cleveland

Kyle Costner, Brentwood

Zeke Westfield, Walker Valley

300-METER HURDLES

Courtney Thomas, Memphis Central

Damon Hodge, Hillsboro

Josh Owten, Memphis Central

100 METERS

Michael Scruggs, Riverdale

Donovan Whitmore, Siegel

Rashad Haynes, Memphis Central*

200 METERS

Donovan Whitmore, Siegel

Elijah Driver, Ravenwood

DeQuan Dallas, Melrose

400 METERS

Sir Newton Lee, Memphis East

Brendan Elrod, Cumberland County

Xavien Hughes, Germantown

800 METERS

Colin Jones, Germantown Houston

Keaton Jones, Germantown Houston

Kenton Bachmann, Hardin Valley

1600 METERS

Alex Crigger, Science Hill

Conner Hawkins, Cookeville

John Elrod, Wilson Central

3200 METERS

Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone*

Tutus Winders, Henry County

Silas Winders, Henry County

DECATHLON

Rashad Haynes, Memphis Central

Jett Kinder, Brentwood

Kyle Costner, Brentwood

Girls

POLE VAULT

Brittany Bishop, Anderson County

Taylor Pickett, Brentwood*

Melissa Briant, Collierville

LONG JUMP

Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central

Lauryn James, Cordova*

Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven

TRIPLE JUMP

Imani Udoumana, Oakland*

Avery Truelove, Centennial

Taylor Pickett, Brentwood

HIGH JUMP

Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett*

Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*

Riley White, Ravenwood

SHOT PUT

Katherine Coffey, Brentwood*

Krystal Starling, Ooltewah

Symphony Buxton, Hardin Valley

DISCUS

Katherine Coffey, Brentwood

Atlantis Warren, Germantown

Hannah Johnson, Independence*

100-METER HURDLES

Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*

Imani Udoumana, Oakland

Jessica Green, Collierville

300-METER HURDLES

Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven

Kendall Long, White Station

Taylor Pickett, Brentwood

100 METERS

Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central

Kirstin Jones, Whitehaven*

Tiyanna Johnson, Cleveland

200 METERS

Kethlin Campbell, Shelbyville Central

Kirstin Jones, Whitehaven*

Ashtin Holman, Franklin County

400 METERS

Riley White, Ravenwood*

Jessica Kelley, Ridgeway

LaNea Wallace, Germantown Houston

800 METERS

Jessica Lord, Morristown West

Riley Coggin, Brentwood

Breja Hooks, Oakland

1600 METERS

Addi Coggins, Independence

Lindsey Stallworth, Knox West

Ella Baran, Germantown Houston*

3200 METERS

Erica Fisher, Arlington

Addi Coggins, Independence

Victoria Simmons, Siegel

PENTATHLON

Kiara Rhodes, Whitehaven*

Taylor Pickett, Brentwood

Kelsea Buchanan, John Overton

A-AA

Boys

POLE VAULT

Garrett McQuain, Lipscomb Academy

Bobby Willingham, Christ Presbyterian Aca.*

Paul Schwarzentraub, L&N STEM

LONG JUMP

Joseph Norwood, Brainerd

Quinton Poole, Creek Wood

Kortland Martin, Humboldt

TRIPLE JUMP

Jaylen Foster, L&N STEM

Jaque Ross, Dyersburg

Deanthony Hill, Mitchell

HIGH JUMP

Ryan Charles, CPA

Timetric Hodges, Maplewood

Raishun Morris, Hillcrest

SHOT PUT

Hunter Eads, Sullivan East

Rodderick Cummings, East Nashville

Elijah Simmons, Pearl Cohn*

DISCUS

Donald Johnson, Page

Ian Williams, Alcoa*

Evan Grooms, Greeneville

110-METER HURDLES

Brevin Sims, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences

Michael McMahan, Page

Malik McAdory, Fairley

300-METER HURDLES

Rodney Castille, Liberty Tech*

Brevin Sims, Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences

Kiyontae Warren, Austin East

100 METERS

Jeremy McDowell, Maplewood*

Kedrick Wilbanks, Red Bank

Kendrick Wilbanks, Red Bank

200 METERS

Jeremy McDowell, Maplewood*

Walter Miller, Millington Central*

Nickson Pierre, Pearl Cohn

400 METERS

Nickson Pierre, Pearl Cohn

Emmanuel Bynum, Prep Academy W.E.B. DuBois

Walter Miller, Millington Central

800 METERS

Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic

Timothy Thacker, Grace Christian

Jhon-wes Walker, Covington

1600 METERS

Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic

Jake Renfree, Knox Catholic

Thomas Porter, Signal Mountain

3200 METERS

Jake Renfree, Knox Catholic*

Devin Sullivan, Knox Catholic

Georde Goodwyn, Knox Catholic

DECATHLON

Ryan Charles, CPA

Joachim Kennedy, Hume-Fogg

Jaque Ross, Dyersburg

Girls

POLE VAULT

Mary Leichner, Page*

Gigi Maddox, Page

Farris Parker, CPA

LONG JUMP

Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*

Mikele Vickers, Lipscomb Academy

Makayla Transou, Jackson South Side

TRIPLE JUMP

Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*

Chloe Harp, Montgomery Central

Jalena Curbeam, East Nashville

HIGH JUMP

Denia Hill-Tate, Martin Luther King

Mackenzie Harris, Middle Tennessee Christian*

Kailyn Tyler, Lipscomb Academy

SHOT PUT

Camryn Bowman, Signal Mountain*

Camryn Koroma, Elizabethton

Jasmine Roberts, Elizabethton

DISCUS

Camryn Bowman, Signal Mountain*

Camryn Koroma, Elizabethton

Jasmine Roberts, Elizabethton

100-METER HURDLES

Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*

Denia Hill-Tate, Martin Luther King

Stephanie Wisse, Unicoi County

300-METER HURDLES

Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences

Kennedi Johnson, East Nashville

Josea Smith, Craigmont

100 METERS

Mike Vickers, Lipscomb Academy

Alexis Wilson, Tyner Academy*

Blake Blakemore, Austin East

200 METERS

Alexis Patterson, East Nashville

Blake Blakemore, Austin East

Calise Hardy, Whites Creek

400 METERS

Payton Barlow, White House*

Calise Hardy, Whites Creek

Norah Ogbonnaya, Martin Luther King

800 METERS

Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*

Loral Winn, Dresden*

Heather Feuchtenberger, Elizabethton*

1600 METERS

Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*

Taylor Cuono, Central Magnet

Loran Winn, Dresden

3200 METERS

Rebecca Story, Christian Aca. of Knoxville*

Gigi Maddox, Page*

Callie Tucker, Knoxville Catholic

PENTATHLON

Lennex Walker, Chatt. School for Arts & Sciences*

Stephanie Wisse, Unicoi County

Kennedi Johnson, East Nashville

Division II

Boys

POLE VAULT

Warner Lamar, Montgomery Bell Academy

Jack Bolton, Battle Ground Academy

Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian

LONG JUMP

Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy

Thomas Ozburn, Brentwood Academy*

Tyler Jacobs, University School of Nashville

TRIPLE JUMP

Michael Archie, Brentwood Academy

Hakim McMorris, McCallie School*

Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy

HIGH JUMP

Caleb Harris, Brentwood Academy

Eric Johnson, St. Benedict at Auburndale

McClain Portis, Montgomery Bell Academy

SHOT PUT

Tim Covington, Ensworth School

Jordan McCoy, Brentwood Academy

Kobe Gibson, Memphis University School

DISCUS

Tanner Antonutti, Ensworth School

Nyle Love, Lausanne Collegiate*

Jacob Likes, Christian Brothers

110-METER HURDLES

Deantoine Boyce, Lausanne Collegiate*

Tate Pierson, Brentwood Academy

Dylan McGee, Briarcrest Christian

300-METER HURDLES

Hakim McMorris, McCallie School

Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian

Tate Pierson, Brentwood Academy

100 METERS

Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*

Nicholas Martin, Harding Academy*

Elijah Howard, Knox Webb

200 METERS

Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*

Elijah Howard, Knox Webb

Nicholas Martin, Harding Academy*

400 METERS

Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy*

John Harkins, Christian Brothers

Julien Isabel, Harding Academy

800 METERS

Charlie Gilliland, Memphis University School

Graham Ragsdale, Montgomery Bell Aca.

Michael Feehan, Christian Brothers

1600 METERS

Carter Coughlin, Knox Webb

Carter Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy

Graham Ragsdale, Montgomery Bell Aca.

3200 METERS

Carter Coughlin, Knox Webb*

Jack Clunan, Father Ryan

George Payne, Brentwood Academy

DECATHLON

Hakim McMorris, McCallie School

Daniel Tell, Briarcrest Christian

Ty Kimberlin, Harding Academy

Girls

POLE VAULT

Rachel Smith, Baylor School*

Talia Barton, University School of Nashville

Carmen Ross, Baylor School

LONG JUMP

Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*

Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia*

Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy

TRIPLE JUMP

JuToreyia Willis, Baylor School

Morgan Louderback, Brentwood Academy

Alayna Holbert, Brentwood Academy*

HIGH JUMP

Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*

Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia

Campbell Carroll, Franklin Road Academy

SHOT PUT

Antoinette Lewis, Harding Academy*

Aliyah Wells, Briarcrest Christian

Jada Dotson, Ensworth School

DISCUS

Molly Martin, Evangelical Christian

Raegan Coleman, Harpeth Hall

Victoria Caldwell, Brentwood Academy*

100-METER HURDLES

Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*

Adreanna Parlette, St. Cecilia*

Katlin Summarell, Battle Ground Academy

300-METER HURDLES

Katlin Summarell, Battle Ground Academy

Annie Taylor, Harpeth Hall*

Kayla Hayes, Baylor School

100 METERS

Makayla Packer, Baylor School

Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb*

Miaya Smith, St. George’s

200 METERS

Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*

Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb

Miaya Smith, St. George’s

400 METERS

Savanna Owens, Briarcrest Christian*

Jasmine Jefferson, Knox Webb*

JaTorria Lee, Ensworth School

800 METERS

Meghan Underwood, Briarcrest Christian

Whitney Powell, Brentwood Academy

Claire Smith, Harpeth Hall*

1600 METERS

Niamh Schumacher, The King’s Academy*

Meredith Helton, Brentwood Academy*

Niki Narayani, Knox Webb

3200 METERS

Niamh Schumacher, The King’s Academy*

Niki Narayani, Knox Webb*

Claire Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy*

PENTATHLON

Tyra Gittens, Ensworth School*

Morgan Louderback, Brentwood Academy

Kelsey Kay Herring, Harpeth Hall

*-2016 TSWA All-State honoree