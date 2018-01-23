Barnett wins shot put, takes eighth in weight throw at Emory

Barnett qualified for the NAIA Indoor Championships with a toss of 43-1 in the shot put, third best among all competitors and tops among all non-Division I institutions. The Murfreesboro native also placed eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 39-3.25.

Sophomore Josiah Scott finished fifth in the men’s weight throw with a mark of 46-3.5 and was 10th in the shot put with a mark of 39-8.75. Freshman Dylon Dishman placed fourth in the high jump, clearing 6-2.75.

In the running events, Barlow finished fifth in the 3,000 with a time of 8:48.02 and anchored the DMR along with sophomores Jordan Hill, Ishmael Arnold and Jerry Rojas, with the group posting a time of 10:53.29.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay of freshman Tyler Williams, senior Orlando Nawade, freshman Michael Tirjan and sophomore Dante Bertrand placed fifth in 3:44.05 and the women’s 4x400 relay of Madison Dalhover, Kintana Banks, Lisa Powell and Aleksandra Soshilova was sixth in 4:19.86.

Williams was ninth in the 60-meters in 7.14 and Soshilova placed seventh in the 400-meters in 1:00.35. Arnold finished 10th in the 400 in 51.73, junior Claudia Tepox came across 11th in the 5,000-meters in 20:36.10 and freshman Nate Mihnovich was 11th in the 5,000 as well in 16:41.02.

Cumberland will split up for its next week, taking part in the Sewanee Indoor Invitational in Sewanee and the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational in Johnson City on Feb. 2-3 and the Middle Tennessee Invitational in Murfreesboro on Feb. 3.