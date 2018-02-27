Barnett qualifies for NAIA Indoor Championships

Barnett posted a mark of 43-feet, 1-inch (13.13m) in the shot put at the Emory Crossplex Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 21. The Murfreesboro native was third best among all competitors and tops among all non-Division I institutions in the event in Birmingham.

Barnett will compete at 10 a.m. Saturday in the event at the Robert W. Plaster Center. She finished 28th at the NAIA Indoor Championships in the shot put last year, one of only two participants for the Phoenix in the meet in CU’s first year with a track program. Barnett is the only Cumberland athlete to qualify for this year’s indoor championships.