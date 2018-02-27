Four Blue Devils earn all-state indoor status

The quartet finished in the top six to qualify for all-state.

Jason Kintzler was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8:48 seconds. Nathan Shields was sixth in the pole vault with 3.9. Azura Haley was sixth in the high jump in 1.35 and Nate Green was sixth in the triple jump in :12.72. Kintzler and Ashley Grimes broke their own school records in the hurdles for the third time as 14 school records were set.

Jalin Dockins was seventh in the triple jump with 12.7 and 13th in the long jump with a 5.61. Grimes was 10th in the 60-meter hurdles in :10.24. Tay Crawford was 11th in the triple jump with an 11.92.