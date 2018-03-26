Phoenix post eight first-place finishes at LWC Invitational

Hill posted his first-place showing in the 800 in 2:05.96 while finishing third in the mile run in 4:44.59. Blankenship was first in the 800 in 2:35.58 and second in the mile in 5:47.17.

Tepox completed the 10,000-meters in 40:35.58 and also won the 3,200-meters in 12:40.35 while Mays was first in the mile in 5:44.25 and second in the 800 in 2:43.65. Sophomore Gavin DuVall placed fourth in the 800 in 2:54.56 and was fifth in the mile in 6:08.82.

Cumberland finished 1-6 in the mile run, with sophomore Riley Kilian and freshman Anna Grose third and fourth, respectively, with times of 6:03.20 and 6:04.33 and freshman Hannah Spring in sixth (6:22.11). Grose also placed third in the 3,200 in 13:12.53.

Sophomore Kalea Barnett led the women’s field participants, finishing third in the shot put with a mark of 37-5, while sophomore Tamalee Stradtner (32-1.5) and freshman Mahogany Huddleston (32-1) were sixth and seventh, respectively.

For the men freshman Nate Mihnovich placed third and Swann was fifth in the 3,200 with times of 10:21.86 and 10:25.12, respectively. Mihnovich also finished third in the 10,000 in 34:24.82 and junior Carlos Tirado was fourth in 35:22.13.

Covile won the high jump, clearing 5-8 in the wet conditions, while Dylon Dishman finished second in the event. Sophomore Josiah Scott placed second in the shot put with a mark of 39-5 and won the discus with a toss of 121-0. Freshman Caleb Steten and Nick Reynolds finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put with marks of 36-8 and 33-2 while Staten was third in the discus (94-1).

Cumberland will compete again in two weeks at the Western Kentucky Relays in Bowling Green and April 13-14 at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville before the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 22-24 in Columbia, Ky.