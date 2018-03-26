logo

Cumberland track

Phoenix post eight first-place finishes at LWC Invitational

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:35 PM

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Sophomore Jordan Hill and junior Taylor Blankenship each won the 800-meters, juniors Claudia Tepox and Chris Swann took first place in the 10,000-meters, freshman David Covile placed first in the high jump and sophomore Amber Mays finished first in the mile run for the Cumberland track and field teams this weekend at the Lindsey Wilson Invitational.

Hill posted his first-place showing in the 800 in 2:05.96 while finishing third in the mile run in 4:44.59. Blankenship was first in the 800 in 2:35.58 and second in the mile in 5:47.17.

Tepox completed the 10,000-meters in 40:35.58 and also won the 3,200-meters in 12:40.35 while Mays was first in the mile in 5:44.25 and second in the 800 in 2:43.65. Sophomore Gavin DuVall placed fourth in the 800 in 2:54.56 and was fifth in the mile in 6:08.82.

Cumberland finished 1-6 in the mile run, with sophomore Riley Kilian and freshman Anna Grose third and fourth, respectively, with times of 6:03.20 and 6:04.33 and freshman Hannah Spring in sixth (6:22.11). Grose also placed third in the 3,200 in 13:12.53.

Sophomore Kalea Barnett led the women’s field participants, finishing third in the shot put with a mark of 37-5, while sophomore Tamalee Stradtner (32-1.5) and freshman Mahogany Huddleston (32-1) were sixth and seventh, respectively.

For the men freshman Nate Mihnovich placed third and Swann was fifth in the 3,200 with times of 10:21.86 and 10:25.12, respectively. Mihnovich also finished third in the 10,000 in 34:24.82 and junior Carlos Tirado was fourth in 35:22.13.

Covile won the high jump, clearing 5-8 in the wet conditions, while Dylon Dishman finished second in the event. Sophomore Josiah Scott placed second in the shot put with a mark of 39-5 and won the discus with a toss of 121-0. Freshman Caleb Steten and Nick Reynolds finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put with marks of 36-8 and 33-2 while Staten was third in the discus (94-1).

Cumberland will compete again in two weeks at the Western Kentucky Relays in Bowling Green and April 13-14 at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville before the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 22-24 in Columbia, Ky.

Recommended for You