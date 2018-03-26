Wilson Central boys finish second in Hardin Valley Invit.

The Wildcats collected 45 points and the Lady ‘Cats 27.5 against more than 30 teams from across Tennessee.
Wilson Central’s individual results:
GIRLS
Long jump—15. Jayce Hitt 14-1 3/4
Triple jump—7. Morgan Bailey 30-2.5
High jump—4. Olivia Lanius 4-8
Shot put—2. Zoe Vlk 37-7
Discus—1. Zoe Vlk 103-10.75
4-by-200—17. Wilson Central (Jaycie Hitt, Kai Fant, Jayla Kyle and Alexis Hardin) 2:04.9
100 meters—18. Morgan Bailey :13.95, 39. Kai Fant :14.75
100 hurdles—5. Morgan Bailey :17.32, 20. Olivia Lanius :19.47
4-by-800—17. Wilson Central (Alexis Garcia, Mackenzie Abigt-Hansen, Olivia Fanning and Bethany Farber) 12:15
1,600 meters—32. Nicole Esslinger 6:22.6, 34. Kaitlyn Randolph 6:25.7
300 hurdles—24. Mack Abigt-Hansen :59.09, 28. Morgan Bertoldi 1:03.5
800 meters—50. Olivia Fanning 3:03.2, 51. Bethany Farber 3:05.2
BOYS
Long jump—8. Garrett Todd 20-1
Triple jump—9. DeMarius McBroom 37-9.5
High jump—4. Luke Joselyn 5-0
Shot put—4. Kolin Miller 43-8
Discus—1. Kolin Miller 149-6.5
4-by-200—17. Wilson Central (Bryan Powell, DeVante McBroom, Sterling Melancon and Emanuel Tramantano) 1:44.0
100 meters—19. Garrett Todd :12.23, 20. DeMarius McBroom :12.24
4-by-800—1. Wilson Central (Andrew Farber, Grant Pody, Russell Riggan, Baylor Franklin) 8:35.1
4-by-100—9. Wilson Central (Garrett Todd, Bryan Powell, Emanuel Tramantano and DeMarius McBroom), :46.21
400 meters—3. Kenard Laribo :51.71, 11. Justin Smith :54.2
1,600 meters—1. Baylor Franklin 4:20.4, 18. Jason Block 4:53.2
800 meters—4. Russell Riggan 2:02.8, 11. Grant Pody 2:06.1
3,200 meters—2. Alex Galligan 10:21.4, 13. Austin Garcia 11:19.8