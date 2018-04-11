Wilson Central’s Franklin signs with Ole Miss track

Wilson Central senior Baylor Franklin signs a cross country/track and field scholarship with Ole Miss on Wednesday. Seated with him are (from left) grandfather Jerry, parents Jason and Lorie Franklin and grandparents Jane and Ray Lester. Standing are WCHS track coach Jonathan Booher, principal Travis Mayfield, cross country coach Scott Fanning, athiletic director Chip Bevis and assistant track coach Gary Perry.