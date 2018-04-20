Six men post Academic All-MSC honors

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 36 student-athletes were recognized from seven Mid-South Conference institutions.

Rojas holds a 3.61 GPA in Mathematics/Secondary Education while Kuckek posts a 3.54 (Undecided) and Scott has a 3.35 in Exercise and Sport Science. Nawade carries a 3.30 in Mathematics, Hasselblad holds a 3.28 in Management and Swann posts a 3.25 in Business Administration.

The Mid-South Conference Championships will take place Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Blue Raider Stadium on the Lindsey Wilson campus in Columbia, Ky.

Blankenship, Craft named Academic All-MSC for women

Cumberland’s Taylor Blankenship and Danielle Craft were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference for women’s track and field on Friday, as announced by the league office in advance of the conference championships that will begin Sunday in Columbia, Ky.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 37 student-athletes were recognized from seven Mid-South Conference institutions.

Blankenship carries a 3.69 GPA in Athletic Training and Craft holds a 3.63 in Health and Human Performance.

