Central’s Franklin wins 800 at Eastern Relays

Baylor Franklin won the 800 meters in 1:54.67.

Zoe Vlk was second in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 39-2.25. She was fifth in the discus with a throw of 114-3.

Kolin Miller was fourth in the boys’ discus with a throw of 146 feet. He was 11th in the shot put with a toss of 43-10.

Garrett Todd finished fourth in the long jump with a school-record distance of 22 feet, 3.5 inches.

Aundres Trotter was ninth in the open discus with a toss of 104-9.

Jayce Hitt was 13th in the long jump with a jump of 15-6.5.

The foursome of Franklin, Russell Riggan, Jason Block and Grant Pody was 14th in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:35.11.

Riggan was 34th in the 800 in 2:04.39.

Pody finished 52nd in the 3,200-meter run in 9:47.41.