Men finish fifth at MSC Championship — Women take sixth

The Phoenix finished fifth as a team with 93. Lindsey Wilson won the men’s title, followed by the University of the Cumberlands.

Hill posted a season-best time of 1:55.68 for second place in the 800 and then the sophomore was sixth in the 1500 in 4:08.10. Freshman Nate Mihnovich placed eighth in the 5,000-meters in 16:14.80.

Freshman Tyler Williams finished sixth in the 100-meters in 11.26 and fifth in the 200-meters in 22.78 while sophomore Donta Bertrand was seventh in the 100 in 11.36 and sixth in the 200 in 23.11.

Sophomores Parker Kuchek and Jonathan Hasselblad were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 17.22 and 17.55 and Hasselblad also placed eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.56.

In the field events Covile and Dishman finished third and fourth, respectively, both clearing 6-foot-2. Sophomore Josiah Scott was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 44-8.75 and freshman Caleb Staten finished sixth in the same event with a mark of 44-4.25. Also, Tirjan placed fourth in the javelin with a mark of 145-4.

The Cumberland 4x100-meter relay team of Williams, Bertrand, Orlando Nawade and Travon Wimley was third in 43.03 and the 4x400-meter relay of Nawade, Ishmael Arnold, Bertrand and Hill also placed third in 3:25.83.

Women take sixth

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Sophomore Kalea Barnett placed second in the shot put and sophomore Amber Mays finished third in the 1,500-meters, leading the Cumberland women’s track and field team on the final day of the Mid-South Conference Championships on Tuesday in Columbia, Ky.

Cumberland finished sixth as a team with 53 points. Lindsey Wilson won the women’s title, followed by the University of the Cumberlands.

Barnett was second in the shot put with a mark of 41-9.75, her best showing over the three-day event after placing fourth in the hammer throw and sixth in the discus.

Mays scored points for the Phoenix in two events on Tuesday, finishing third in the 1,500 in 4:57.30 and seventh in the 800-meters in 2:27.58.

Sophomore Alyssa Gibson also picked up points for Cumberland in a pair of running events, taking fourth in the 100-meters in 12.80 and fifth in the 200-meters in 27.37.

Junior Claudia Tepox crossed the finish line in fifth in the 5,000-meters in 19:53.79 while freshman Anna Grose was eighth in the same event in 20:19.65. Also, the women’s 4x400-meter relay of Lisa Powell, Taylor Blankenship, Mays and Gibson placed seventh in 4:24.92.

Distance runners pick up points for CU

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Junior Claudia Tepox finished fifth in the 10,000-meters while sophomore Jerry Rojas, junior Chris Swann and freshman Nate Mihnovich all placed in the top six in the 10,000 for Cumberland on Monday night at the Mid-South Conference Track and Field Championships.

Tepox placed fifth in the 10,000 in 41:19.83 while sophomore Sydney Clere was seventh in the 5,000-meter race walk in 36:53.85. Rojas, Swann and Mihnovich finished third, fourth and sixth in the 10,000 with marks of 33:23.13, 33:27.91 and 33:51.54, picking up 14 points for the Phoenix in the team standings.

Freshmen Dylon Dishman and Michael Tirjan placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 5,000 race walk with times of 35:58.45 and 36:06.92. Sophomore Kalea Barnett placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 110-7.

Sophomore Alyssa Gibson qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200-meters, posting times of 12.80 in the 100 and 27.00 in the 200. Freshman Tyler Williams and sophomore Donta Bertrand qualified for the finals in the 100 with times of 10.96 and 11.14, respectively, and the duo also qualified in the 200 as well with times of 22.59 and 22.75.

Sophomores Jonathan Hasselblad and Parker Kuchek qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 16.78 and 16.99, respectively.

The women’s 4x800-meter relay team of junior Taylor Blankenship, freshman Anna Grose, freshman Hannah Spring and sophomore Amber Mays finished third in 10:08.68 and the men’s squad of sophomore Jordan Hill, Williams, freshman Carlos Angeles-Solis and junior Carlos Tirado was sixth in 8:48.74.