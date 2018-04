Barnett placed second in the shot put with a mark of 41-9.75, tying her best mark of the outdoor season for the Murfreesboro native. She also finished fourth in the hammer throw and sixth in the discus at the MSC championships.

Hill posted a season-best time of 1:55.68 for second place in the 800-meters and was sixth in the 1,500-meters in 4:08.10. He was also a member of the 4x400-meter relay that placed placed third in 3:25.83.