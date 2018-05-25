MJCA duo finishes in state’s top three

Earlier, Mt. Juliet Christian junior Darius Hylick finished second in the shot put. His Saints football teammate, Logan Collier, was third in the long jump.

Full times and distances had not been posted by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association by presstime.

A day earlier, Lebanon’s Special Olympics team took advantage of the newly-created Unified Track Invitational. Here are the Blue Devils’ results:

Long jump relay — 1. Breeze Copas, 18-7.5; 4. Sean Raines, 14-4.5. Team rankings: 1. Lebanon, 33-0, 10 points

Shot put relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, 33-5; 13. Hailey Barrett, 16-8. 4. Lebanon, 50-1, 5

100-meter relay—1. Breeze Copas, :12.08; 8. Joe Browne, :14.18. 1. Lebanon, :26.26, 10

4-by-100 relay—1. Lebanon (Sean Raines, Breeze Copas, Joe Browne, Wyatt Simmons), :50.77

200-meter relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, :25.55; 6. Jacob Tucker, :28.64. 1. Lebanon, :54.19, 10