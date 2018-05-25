logo

TSSAA Spring Fling

MJCA duo finishes in state’s top three

Staff Reports • Today at 9:53 PM

MURFREESBORO — Friendship Christian junior Emily Jones closed the curtain on Wilson County’s 2017-18 high school sports year with an eighth-place finish in the Division II-A girls’ 100-meter high hurdles Friday at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean Hayes Stadium.

Earlier, Mt. Juliet Christian junior Darius Hylick finished second in the shot put. His Saints football teammate, Logan Collier, was third in the long jump.

Full times and distances had not been posted by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association by presstime.

A day earlier, Lebanon’s Special Olympics team took advantage of the newly-created Unified Track Invitational. Here are the Blue Devils’ results:

Long jump relay — 1. Breeze Copas, 18-7.5; 4. Sean Raines, 14-4.5. Team rankings: 1. Lebanon, 33-0, 10 points

Shot put relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, 33-5; 13. Hailey Barrett, 16-8. 4. Lebanon, 50-1, 5

100-meter relay—1. Breeze Copas, :12.08; 8. Joe Browne, :14.18. 1. Lebanon, :26.26, 10

4-by-100 relay—1. Lebanon (Sean Raines, Breeze Copas, Joe Browne, Wyatt Simmons), :50.77

200-meter relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, :25.55; 6. Jacob Tucker, :28.64. 1. Lebanon, :54.19, 10

