Ring in the New Year safely by planning ahead

AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they will be celebrating with alcohol. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying at the celebration or finding another safe way home like the Tow to Go program. Anyone hosting a holiday party should do so responsibly.

“New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA and executive director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

For those who don’t plan ahead, Tow to Go will be there to provide a safe way home. AAA members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime through Monday at 6 a.m. AAA will then safely take them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

“The Tow to Go program is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow to Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

To take advantage of Tow to Go, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.