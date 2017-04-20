Lebanon airport to unveil new terminal

The ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will take place May 11 from 2-5 p.m. at 760 Franklin Road.

The new terminal is two stories and features a large reception area, operator’s office, airport commission room, quiet rooms for pilots, conference rooms designed to hold public or private meetings and offices.

Airport manager Heather Bay spoke about the terminal last month during the Chamber Town News, held by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

“Our airfield is hitting an all-time high in demand. The city of Lebanon and the Lebanon Municipal Airport are growing rapidly, and the logistic advantages of Wilson County are driving that growth,” Bay said.

“The Lebanon airport is a strategic resource and gateway to the city of Lebanon and is geared up for growth of the next few years,” she said.

The Lebanon Municipal Airport is one key subject of the city’s South Hartmann Drive corridor study. Promoting and connecting the corridor and its attractions to the Music City Star and Lebanon Municipal Airport was one desire for many South Hartmann Drive stakeholders.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will occupy a portion of the terminal building. The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board is a governmental economic development agency focused on industrial, office, retail and business recruitment to the area.

The terms of the agreement include a $33,500 annual lease for the group to exclusively occupy 1,508 square feet of the 9,600-square-foot building for five years. The group would control and schedule use of the conference room, break room and patio.

“Wilson County has an asset in a really active regional airport. A lot of corporate planes go in and out of the Lebanon Regional Airport. We feel like this move would put us into a neutral facility. It also puts us on the front door of the corporate entity coming into Wilson County,” JECDB treasurer Phil Smartt said last year.