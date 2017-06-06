State crews begin preparations for Bonnaroo 2017

Since its inception in 2002, the four-day, multi-stage event has become one of the most popular live music festivals in the country, attracting thousands of attendees.

To fully enjoy the varied lineup of performers and musical styles Bonnaroo has to offer, festivalgoers from all over the country camp out on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm, making it their temporary home for four days. As in years past, tens of thousands of music lovers are expected to attend the 2017 Bonnaroo festival, which kicks off Thursday night and winds down Sunday night.

During the Bonnaroo festival, the area in and around Manchester has increased traffic volume as festivalgoers make their way into the festival site. As Manchester prepares to welcome a multitude of visitors, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol are gearing up for the extra traffic expected in the area. TDOT and troopers are working closely with Manchester police, Coffee County sheriff’s deputies and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on Interstate 24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“As in the past, TDOT has again coordinated with our partners at THP and other agencies to make sure that everyone gets safely into and out of the festival site, while keeping through traffic on I-24 moving efficiently during the Bonnaroo Festival,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “We are confident that we can successfully minimize traffic delays during the festival period because of our advanced planning.”

This year, Bonnaroo will officially open all its gates Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. to allow more time for vehicles to enter the campgrounds. State troopers will be on the job 24 hours a day, beginning Wednesday evening, patrolling on the ground and by air. Also, drivers should keep in mind that if they need the assistance of a state trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, they can dial *847 from their cellphone. They will be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office, and the operator will send a state trooper to their location.

“We welcome the visitors that will be attending the Bonnaroo Festival,” said Col. Tracy Trott. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to reducing crashes and saving lives on Tennessee roadways. Our troopers will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach as they enforce the laws during this event. We strongly believe that the efforts of THP, along with TDOT and our public safety partners, are contributing to reducing traffic-related incidents and fatalities. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, always wear your seatbelt and do not drive distracted.”

During Bonnaroo 2016, troopers logged nearly 6,900 manhours, worked 13 traffic crashes and wrote 626 citations and issued one warning.

TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and will aid any motorists who require assistance.

Bonnaroo promoters issued early news releases to the trucking industry and other sources to alert the traveling public to festival times, location and alternate routes.

During the festival, motorists may call 511 from any mobile or landline phone for traffic updates or visit tn.gov/tdot where they can also find information on alternate routes.