Old Hickory man injured in motorcycle wreck

Joshua Papineu, 25, was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with head and leg injuries.

According to a report from Mt. Juliet police, officers were dispatched to the area at about 10 p.m. and saw a motorcycle overturned on Lebanon Road in the eastbound lane and the driver, Papineu, in the grass on his side.

Responding officers shut down the road and told Papineu not to move in case he had internal injuries. Mt. Juliet firefighters and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics responded and took Papineu to the hospital.

According to the police report, a responding officer determined the motorcycle hit the curb and slid about 50 feet – at some point it knocked over a mailbox – until it came to a stop. There were no witnesses to the incident.

According to the report, Papineu was wearing a helmet. The eastbound lane on Lebanon Road remained closed until the motorcycle was towed.