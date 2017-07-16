logo

Roadwork, changes planned in Mt. Juliet

Staff Reports • Today at 4:40 PM

A right turn lane is planned for one intersection and stop signs will be removed at another beginning Monday in Mt. Juliet.

Roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday on Providence Way and Belinda Parkway. Workers will add a second right turn lane onto Mt. Juliet Road, which is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete. 

Motorists should expect lane closures Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until the work is complete. City officials said a suggested detour would be Belinda Parkway to Beckwith Road.

In addition, stop signs will be removed Monday on Golden Bear Gateway at Volunteer Drive, which will make Golden Bear Gateway a one-way stop.

