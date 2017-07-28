logo

Wreck

Woman critically injured in Friday morning wreck

Jake Old • Today at 12:36 PM
jold@lebanondemocrat.com

A woman was critically injured in a head-on collision into a tree Friday morning near East Division Street and Old Lebanon Dirt Road, according to local officials.

Lt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was in her mid-20s.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit via ambulance, Moore said.

A 911 call about the incident came in at about 7:25 a.m. The caller stated that a female was unresponsive in a vehicle that had hit a tree.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Lebanon Democrat has requested more information about the incident from highway patrol. 

Recommended for You