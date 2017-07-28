Woman critically injured in Friday morning wreck

Lt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was in her mid-20s.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit via ambulance, Moore said.

A 911 call about the incident came in at about 7:25 a.m. The caller stated that a female was unresponsive in a vehicle that had hit a tree.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Lebanon Democrat has requested more information about the incident from highway patrol.