Schools No injuries in Wilson County school bus crash Staff Reports • Today at 5:15 PM No injuries were reported Monday after a Wilson County school bus crashed with students on board. Bus 2903 crashed at about 4:15 p.m. while turning around in a neighborhood. The crash happened at 4387 Minette Court in Mt. Juliet. Students were loaded onto another bus, and the route continued. There were no injuries in the wreck.