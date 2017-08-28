logo

No injuries in Wilson County school bus crash

Staff Reports • Today at 5:15 PM

No injuries were reported Monday after a Wilson County school bus crashed with students on board.

Bus 2903 crashed at about 4:15 p.m. while turning around in a neighborhood. The crash happened at 4387 Minette Court in Mt. Juliet. Students were loaded onto another bus, and the route continued.

There were no injuries in the wreck. 

