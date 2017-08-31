Victims identified in Portland plane crash

Harold Ray Mckissack, 67, of Hendersonville, and Raferal Johnson, 33, of Nashville, died as a result of their injuries in the crash.

The plane left Lebanon Municipal Airport and approached the Portland Municipal Airport landing strip at 7:21 p.m. when it crashed into a tree. Both occupants were apparently ejected from the aircraft upon impact.

Mckissack was dead when officers and first responders arrived at the scene, and Johnson suffered from serious injuries. After LifeFlight paramedics took Johnson to Vanderbilt Medical Center, he died as a result of his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were both contacted and had investigators looking into the crash. The investigation remained ongoing Thursday.