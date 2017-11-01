Work on Lebanon streets could cause delays Thursday, Friday

The northbound lane of North Castle Heights Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to allow workers with Thorne’s Excavating to tap into the water main underneath the street and install water lines to the new Wilson Bank & Trust operations center currently under construction.

Road plates will be installed after hours to allow the street to re-open after business hours. Detour signs will also be in place for northbound traffic.

Both lanes of Southside Park Drive from Highway 231 South to Stumpy Lane will also be closed Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon to allow workers to replace a service line. Detour signs will be posted.