Mt. Juliet to introduce resolution regarding Music City Star

The Regional Transit Authority staff met with Mt. Juliet officials in September to discuss what they considered to be shortfalls in the city’s annual operating contribution. According to the group, Mt. Juliet has not paid its budgeted $30,000 Music City Star operating contribution since 2014.

“The city of Mt. Juliet does contribute to RTA via all maintenance, upkeep, repair and emergency services to the train station/depot,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin in the past. “In past years, the city also contributed an additional annual $30,000 contribution to the RTA beyond our annual dues and bountiful in-kind services, but those contributions have been shifted in recent years to more pressing local infrastructure needs throughout our city.”

Martin said Mt. Juliet infrastructure projects, such as Golden Bear Gateway, the adaptive signals upgrade, lighting of the Interstate 40 interchange and other road projects have demanded the city’s attention and money.

“The city is very proud of the projects we are conducting and feel we have a wonderful relationship and partnership with RTA. Again, we’d like to contribute more, but have to put all of our more pressing local infrastructure needs first on out priority needs list,” Martin has said. “We will continue to work well with and support the RTA and all of our partners as we always have and always will”

The proposed resolution, which will be discussed Nov. 13 at the city commission meeting will have the city pay $30,000 to the Music City Star for the apparent missed payments and continue to pay that amount on a yearly basis moving forward.

“That’s not saying anything is going to pass,” said Commissioner Brian Abston, “That’s just saying it’s going to be on the agenda.”