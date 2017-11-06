Bluebird traffic light to fully function Tuesday

The signal has flashed for about three weeks and will activate Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

“This is something that is much needed and the residents over there have been wanting for a long time,” Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said last year.

Burton said the intersection is dangerous and poses a threat to resident safety due to the high speed of drivers on East Baddour, which curves on its northern portion before the intersection, along with the degree of slope on the C.L. Manier side of the intersection.

Burton and other councilors worked to get the traffic signal installed at no cost to the city. Officials said the signal would allow motorists to safely access onto and across Baddour Parkway from both sides of the street.