The driver reportedly lost control of his car near the 4300 block on Hickory Ridge Road at around noon. He ran off the road, hit a tree and went back onto the road where he eventually came to a stop about 100 feet from the tree.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics checked him at the scene and determined he had minor leg injuries.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies briefly closed the road while minor debris was cleared and paramedics checked out the driver.