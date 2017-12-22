Tow to Go to provide 25,000th safe ride by New Year’s Eve

During the next week, Tow to Go will reach a significant milestone by having removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. While it’s great to have that safety net in place, AAA and Budweiser would rather see motorists planning ahead so they don’t need it. This means choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating or arranging for another form of safe transportation whenever anyone celebrates away from home with alcohol.

For those who don’t plan ahead and need the Tow to Go program, it is available from Friday through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

Tow to Go guidelines include:

• a confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles.

• the AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.

• it’s free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Visit aaa.com/towtogo for dates and availability throughout 2017.

“As we enter Tow to Go’s busiest time of the year, we are very excited to reach the 25,000 safe ride milestone,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA and executive director for the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “However, we would still like to see more and more motorists planning ahead so the holidays can be safer for everyone.”

“The Tow to Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow to Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers were cosponsors of the program since its inception in 1998. Not only has the company provided funding for the service, it has also worked with local bars and restaurants to help educate servers on the importance of not over-serving their customers.