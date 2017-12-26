Economic groups support potential IMPROVE Act project

Tennessee Central Economic Authority chairman Carroll Carman wrote a letter in support of the Dale Hollow Regional Planning Organization’s desire to complete State Highway 141 from Wilson County to State Highway 10 via Trousdale County.

“This action will directly meet the IMPROVE Act’s goal of improving manufacturing, public roads and opportunities for a vibrant economy,” Carman said. “It is recommended that the Highway 141 project be included in the projects of the IMPROVE Act by the Tennessee legislators in 2017.”

Carman said the group believes the highway would have an impact on Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and Macon counties and would improve citizen access to I-40, upgrade the safety of citizens, assist in agricultural business, enhance the logistics for economic development and create regional connectivity.

Carman asked Dale Hollow representatives to request the Tennessee Department of Transportation to continue to work on Highway 141 and funding methods.

Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, also expressed her support on the project.

“I am very pleased to have received this letter of support from Tennessee Central for the IMPROVE Act projects for Highway 141. The IMPROVE Act contains two projects for Highway 141, one of which is funded by the 2017-2018 budget,” Lynn said. “I worked very hard to ensure Highway 141 was included in the IMPROVE Act because I know how critical it is for public safety, and it will also aid economic development in the area.”