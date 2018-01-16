Oil prices climb, drag pump prices higher

Tennessee gas prices increased 6 cents last week. The state average of $2.34 was 10 cents more than a month ago and 20 cents more than the same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.37, Kingsport-Bristol at $2.36 and Johnson City at $2.36. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.25, Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.29 and Cleveland at $2.30.

“Gas prices have yet to travel south for the winter, thanks in large part to a strong oil market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “The rising price of oil has increased the cost of producing gasoline.”

The price of crude reached new multi-year highs last week. Factors like lower levels of both domestic production and supply, cold weather in North America, unrest in Iran and strong economic growth helped spur the increase.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil closed at $64.30 per barrel Friday – the highest daily settlement since December 2014. It was the fourth consecutive week of gains, amounting to a total increase of $7 since mid-December.

The Energy Information Administration reported last week domestic crude oil production dropped by 290,000 barrels per day. The decline was the largest U.S. production drop since the highly active hurricane season ended in mid-October. Moreover, crude inventories around the country dropped by 4.9 million barrels. The decline gave some market observers encouragement oil prices will continue to climb as production slows and global supplies tighten.

Futures spot prices are above $63 per barrel through July. Although that does not guarantee crude prices will be remain at that level through the next seven months, the outlook could inspire explosive growth in the U.S. shale industry, which could push crude prices lower as a result of the increased global supply. In what could be a sign the process has begun, U.S. energy companies added 10 oil rigs this week, the biggest increase since June, which brought the total rig count to 752, the most since September.

U.S. regular gasoline retail prices averaged $2.42 per gallon in 2017 and are forecast to average $2.57 per gallon in 2018 and $2.58 per gallon in 2019.

U.S. crude oil spot prices averaged $50.88 per barrel in 2017 and are forecast to average $56 per barrel in 2018 and $57 per barrel in 2019.

U.S. crude oil production averaged an estimated 9.3 million barrels per day in 2017. U.S. crude oil production is forecast to average 10.3 million barrels per day in 2018, which would mark the highest annual average production in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record of 9.6 million barrels per day set in 1970. EIA forecasts production to increase to an average of 10.8 million barrels per day in 2019 and to surpass 11 million barrels per day in November 2019.