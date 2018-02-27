Several citizens voice concerns at Mt. Juliet commission meeting

One of the main talking points was the agenda item regarding Jackson Hills, a neighborhood where residents said a separate entrance for construction is desperately needed.

The proposed ordinance was to rezone an additional 192 acres, currently known as Bradshaw Farm, to serve as a connector to the neighborhood. Residents of the neighborhood argued they needed another entrance for the construction, whereas county residents said using Bradshaw Farms wasn’t the answer.

Opponents to the ordinance argued an annexation of the area and addition of a connector road would only make Beckwith Road, on the other side of Bradshaw Farms, more dangerous.

“Beckwith Road is a small, narrow, winding little road,” said Troy Raynes, a county resident who lives on Beckwith Road. “It’s not designed for a large volume of traffic, nor is it designed to handle heavy construction traffic. I know some people were wanting that to be a construction entrance.”

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty offered his thoughts after everyone was allowed to speak.

“I did hear several comments, both at the planning commission and here tonight, that don’t really represent the project and what is happening here,” he said. “The missing piece is law, zoning law. I got to tell you, I did not fully understand zoning law until I sat in this chair, and so it’s probably a new topic for many of you, as well. According to Wilson County law, this property owner has certain property rights that run with the property and they cannot be taken away, even if we wanted to.

“Now, I know what you’re going through, because I went through this same thing myself several years ago. I live on Old Lebanon Dirt Road, a road that is probably not much better than Beckwith. A 600-home subdivision was proposed connecting to Old Lebanon Dirt Road, with an eventual connection to John Wright Road. Most folks would have thought I would have voted against that, and even though I would have personally preferred it to stay a farm, I did vote for it.”

Another talking point during the citizen’s comments section was from residents of Woodridge Place who felt sidewalks should be added to make the neighborhood safer. According to the residents, the construction vehicles driving to Jackson Hills came through their neighborhood, making it unsafe to walk.

“We have a tremendous amount of increased traffic through our subdivision,” said resident Steve Armstrong. “It has presented a tremendous safety hazard for pedestrians walking through there.”

“The people speeding down that road, it’s just awful,” said David Burka. “Especially when the kids get out of school. I’m in favor of a sidewalk and the sooner the better. We need sidewalks to protect our children. It’s a great community.”

Commissioners voted on the ordinance after an amendment was added that would the construction to comply with all city codes. Commissioner Brian Abston also added a proposal that a traffic light be added to the area with construction, beginning immediately. Abston also proposed a study on the roads from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, if it’s warranted.

After much deliberation, the commission voted to approve the ordinance with the amendments specified by a 3-2 vote.