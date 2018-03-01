Two road projects to start on 109

TDOT workers will have daily rolling roadblocks, excluding weekends, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Highway 109 between Callis Road and Interstate 40 in Wilson County for rock blasting and excavation for the Venue project.

TDOT workers will also have temporary lane closures in both directions daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for construction of retaining walls from Odom’s Bent to the Highway 109 Bypass south of Gallatin in Sumner County. One lane will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.