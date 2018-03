Emergency crews closed the 2900 block of Murfreesboro Road or Highway 231 near the intersection with Atkinson Road at about 3 p.m. while crews cleared the scene of a dump truck collision with a 2001 white Buick. Wilson Emergency Management Agency officials said the road would reopen at about 5 p.m. The road was reopened at 6:15 p.m.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer, the investigation into the wreck remained ongoing.