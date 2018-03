Brent Hamrick with Division 2 Constructors, which contracted with the city to do the work, said the turnaround was closed due to roadwork in the area.

Anyone with questions may call Hamrick at 615-207-0305.

A Mt. Juliet street will also be closed this week due to ongoing roadwork.

Repairs on Woodridge Place will continue with road closures expected through Wednesday. City officials advise motorists to seek an alternate route.