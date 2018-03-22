logo

Highway 109

Wreck on State Route 109 closes northbound lane

Jacob Smith • Mar 22, 2018 at 6:11 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

A wreck on Highway 109 South at Franklin Road closed the northbound lane of traffic for about an hour Thursday afternoon.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a tractor-trailer was rear-ended by a silver Jeep at about 3:50 p.m. on State Route 109 South, which caused minor injuries. Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters had to cut the Jeep’s driver out of the vehicle. The driver was then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer had minor damage, and the lane was closed for about an hour while emergency response crews cleared the wreck scene.

Recommended for You