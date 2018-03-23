Roadwork could cause delays in Wilson County

TDOT workers plan to continue rolling roadblocks daily, except for weekends, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on State Route 109 between Callis Road and Interstate 40 to allow for rock blasting and excavation for the Venue project.

TDOT workers plan to close one lane in both directions Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. of I-840 at mile markers 69 and 70 to take core samples of bridge decks. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Workers also plan to close the right lane of State Route 10 northbound in Wilson County on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for bridge inspection work. One lane will remain open, and southbound lanes will not be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane-closure activity. Most of the work will be weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.