Lebanon police Driver suffers minor injury as car crashes into Lebanon building Jacob Smith • Yesterday at 3:43 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com The driver of a red Mazda suffered minor injuries after crashing a car Monday at about noon into Lebanon Vacuum and Sewing at 1411 West Main St. in Lebanon. According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, no other injuries were reported. The front window of the building was shattered during the wreck, and Lebanon firefighters were called to clean up the scene. The cause remained under investigation. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.