Music City Star found vandalized again

Hardy said one of the train’s cars was sent out on regular schedule while the other was held back.

Two Music City Star passenger cars were also found vandalized last June, and the repairs cost more than $5,000.

The incident came just three days after 10 vans were found vandalized at Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency in Wilson County. According to Hardy, a witness saw two teens throw rocks at the vans around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The department will offer a $1,000 reward to any information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice said he believes vandalism is a common problem throughout the country. He doesn’t believe the vandalism is due to an insufficient amount of officers in the city.

“As our city has grown, our mayor and city council have supported our department to keep up with that growth,” said Justice. “We have hired several new officers and will continue to do so over the next few years. The recent incidents of vandalism were isolated and unfortunately commonplace through many communities in America. Our officers are diligent in their work, recently apprehending a few car burglars before the victims were even aware of what had happened.”

Anyone with information about either vandalism incident should contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.