Ground broken for Mt. Juilet connector

With an agreement between Wilfong and adjoining landowners, ground was broken Friday to build the first stretch of Wilfong Parkway.

Phase one of the construction started at the Interstate 40 and Beckwith Road intersection and will provide access to an emergency medical clinic and other planned development at the intersection.

The developments in the southeastern quadrant of the I-40 and Beckwith Road, are the first of their kind in the area.

Wilfong said he is optimistic additional landowners to the west and the city of Mt. Juliet will continue to be favorable to seeing the connector road through to its full completion, to provide a substantial measure of relief from the heavy traffic congestion in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet.