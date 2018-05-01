April gas prices reach highest mark in nearly four years

The national average rose 15 cents, and Tennessee’s state average rose 13 cents. The monthly national average of $2.72 was 33 cents more than the same time last year, Tennessee’s monthly state average of $2.51 was 36 cents more than April 2017.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.64 Sunday. Sunday’s daily average was 5 cents more than last week, 18 cents more than last month and 51 cents more than last year. It is also the highest daily average since September. The national average price of $2.81 was the highest in more than three years since November 2014.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Kingsport-Bristol at $2.64, Nashville at $2.62 and Johnson City at $2.61. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.52, Memphis at $2.55 and Knoxville at $2.56.

“Although this was the most expensive April gas prices we’ve seen in years, fuel is still nearly a dollar less than what we paid in April 2014,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “The higher prices at the pump are mainly a result of a tightening oil market, which leaves us prone to price hikes based on geopolitical tensions and supply shortage concerns. Crude prices are about 33 percent more expensive than they were this time last year. Expensive oil means expensive gasoline.”

Fuel prices rose even after crude oil and gasoline supplies increased last week. Oil stocks rose 0.1 percent, and gasoline climbed 0.4 percent. However, the gains would have been more significant had the U.S. not exported a record amount of fuel. Crude oil exports surged to 2.3 million barrels per day, shattering the previous record of 2.175-million, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest supply data. The main recipients of U.S. fuel exports were Central and South America and firms in Europe and Asia. Despite U.S. oil production rates at 14 percent better than a year ago, inventory levels were down 10 percent.

Meanwhile, demand slipped last week, contributing to the growth in gasoline stocks. Gasoline demand sank to its lowest level in nearly two months, declining 8 percent from the previous week. Analysts were unsure whether it was a one-week quirk or if high gasoline prices will cause drivers to cut back.

Refinery maintenance season is not over yet, as evidenced by the latest EIA data dump. Crude runs fell by more than 300,000 barrels per day last week, dropping 4 percent lower compared to a year ago.