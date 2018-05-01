Woman killed on I-40 early Tuesday morning

According to Metro Nashville police public information officer Don Aaron, the ongoing investigation showed Mealer was the passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Ronald Mealer.

Rebecca Mealer was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance and asked to be let out of the vehicle at 2:45 a.m. Her husband told police he pulled over near the Donelson Pike exit, thinking she would walk up the ramp. Instead, she walked into interstate traffic and was hit by several vehicles.

A 23-year-old Nashville woman who hit Mealer in a Nissan sport utility vehicle stopped and waited for Metro Nashville police officers to arrive. The driver was not charged.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Donelson Pike were closed while Metro-Nashville police’s fatal crash team investigated the incident. Traffic reportedly backed up into Wilson County during the officers’ investigation. The interstate reopened at 8:20 a.m.