Several road projects may cause delays

Workers plan to resurface State Route 141 from Sugar Flat Road to the Smith County line starting Monday and continuing daily from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 141 for paving activities. One lane will remain open.

There will be alternating lane closures on State Route 100 at Pasquo Road daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to allow workers to replace storm drains and install conduit for traffic signals, along with paving work. Traffic control will be used, and one lane will remain open.

There will be temporary lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Interstate 40 in both directions from mile marker 209 to mile marker 213 for paving work. One lane will remain open. Also on I-40 nightly at the same time, there will be lane closures westbound from mile marker 200 to mile marker 205 for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open.

A lane closure will also take place nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on State Route 255 for water line work and paving between Lebanon Road and Nodyne Drive. One lane will remain open in each direction.

There will be rolling roadblocks on State Route 109 between Callis Road and I-40 for rock blasting and excavation for the Venue project daily from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as part of the ongoing project.

TDOT officials said motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Most work will be weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.