Thorne’s Excavating, which has a contract with the city, will do the work on the Maple Hill Road right-of-way from Tuesday through Thursday. The section of Maple Hill Road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The closure will involve a detour for motorists to use Carver Lane and Smith Drive. Signs will be in place while the street is closed and removed as soon as the work is complete.

Email questions to nathan@tec63.com.