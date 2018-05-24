No road construction delays planned for holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from Friday at noon through Tuesday at 6 a.m. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state during Memorial Day weekend.

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the busy Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner John Schroer. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

“Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of traffic fatalities across Tennessee,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey. “Currently, we are seeing an increase in distracted driving crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. We hope that drivers will make safe choices when traveling on our roadways. State troopers will do their best to enforce the traffic laws and keep all Tennesseans safe.”

AAA estimated more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, nearly 5 percent more than last year. It marks the highest travel volume on record since 2005 for the holiday. An estimated 727,000 Tennesseans will drive to their Memorial Day travel destinations.

From a desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at tnsmartway.com/traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.