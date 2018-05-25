Tow to Go offers free rides for Memorial Day weekend

AAA predicts nearly 42 million people will travel during the holiday, with almost 37 million by automobile, which is the highest number since 2005.

With so many vehicles on the road for the long weekend, AAA and its Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation encourage motorists to plan ahead for getting home safely, especially when alcohol may be involved. This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating or arranging for another form of safe transportation.

To ensure everyone celebrates Memorial Day responsibly and impaired drivers stay off the roads, AAA, the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser will offer the Tow to Go program through the weekend.

“We want everyone to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, and we urge travelers to make arrangements for safe transportation and to avoid driving impaired,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Tow to Go is a lifesaving resource for people who need a secure way to get home without putting someone’s life at risk.”

Tow to Go, currently in its 20th year, has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest since 1998. Tow to Go is designed to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists by providing them a free, confidential ride home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Tow to Go is available starting through Tuesday at 6 a.m. and is available by calling 855-286-9246.