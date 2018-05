According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, the wreck happened at about 7 a.m., and crews estimated the road would be closed until about noon.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck, including the tractor-trailer. Two people were taken to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon with non life-threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer was hauled off by a wrecker service at 11:30 a.m., and the road was reopened.