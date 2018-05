The closure will allow road crews to fix a bump on the northbound approach to the railroad tracks. Southbound traffic will not be affected.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, detour routes will be in place, and officers will be on hand to watch the traffic situation. Motorists traveling north on Mt. Juliet Road are encouraged to avoid the railroad track crossing by detouring down Industrial Drive, Clemmons Road or Golden Bear Gateway.