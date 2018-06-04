Driver rescued from woods after losing control on I-40

According to Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler, a driver who was driving behind a white pickup truck called 911 after the passing motorist saw the truck lose control and drive into the woods.

Mt. Juliet police Cpl. Kris Elliot arrived and found the driver with a medical emergency deep in the woods.

Mt. Juliet firefighter Mark Chasteen tended to the victim while firefighter Mike McCleeary and Capt. Nick Ford cleared a path through the trees with a chainsaw to carry the driver to an ambulance. Mt. Julie police Officer Shanna Drake removed the patient from the vehicle and carried him to the ambulance. Paramedics then took the drive to an area hospital for evaluation.

Chandler said it appeared a tire blew out on the truck, which caused the driver to lose control, and the medical emergency started after he crashed.